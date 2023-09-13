ELK CITY — The end-of-summer party for the Summer Reading Program at the Elk City Community Library was full of fun, prizes and root beer floats! Eleven children participated in the program, reading books throughout the summer. During the program, fun and wonderful crafts were provided by Grangeville Centennial Library (GCL).
The first in a series of Bill Munson benefits will be held Saturday, Sept. 23. It will be a cornhole tournament at the Elk City Memorial Park (where the tank is). Then, a Bingo game will be held Saturday, Sept. 30, at the VFW Hall. On Saturday, Oct. 7, there will be a spaghetti feed dinner, 4-5:30 p.m., with a suggested donation of $10 per person. There will be an auction following the dinner. The auction will feature baked goods, new and nearly new items, gift certificates for labor and services and other items. To donate auction items, contact Lise Hoegl at 208-993-3453. As a volunteer EMT for many years in our community, it is now time in his hour of need to volunteer to help him out.
The Elk City Community Library hours are back to 3:15-5 p.m. on Tuesday afternoons with school starting. The library is housed within the Elk City School for those of you who are new in town.
The Elk City Volunteer Fire Department thanks everyone for their support at their food booth during Elk City Days. Also, much appreciation to the town landowners for their great response to the annual subscription drive, along with additional generous donations.
“All this support helps us be better, for you,” said Nita Maxwell, and members of the department.
To all you hunters out there, the VFW ladies cook up all the wild game for the Wild Game Feed taking place in October. Sheri Gabari normally donates all the meat, but this year she cannot, so she is asking local hunters if they would donate some wild game for this year’s feed. Deer, elk, bear, turkey, grouse, fish, rabbit, etc. would be welcome. If so, contact her at the VFW.
Syringa doctor schedule: Dr. Wilson on Oct. 5; Dr. Told on Nov. 2; Dr. Matthews on Dec. 7.
St. Mary’s doctor schedule: Sept. 18 for Dr. Jones.
