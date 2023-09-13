Elk City Summer Reading participants 2023 photo

Summer Reading participants. Front row: Miles West, Oakley Tow, Zander Tow; second row: Dale East, Eva Stibal, Barrett Geyer; third row: William Stibal, Tristan Geyer, Logan Geyer, Annaleigh Cook. Not pictured: Akeena Tow.

Each child attending received a gift card to purchase a favorite book, prizes from the Red River Ranger District and a root beer float. Solar ovens, as gifts for parents, were made by the kids! The library thanks Aubree Chaffee and the Forest Service for prizes, and Gina and Heidi, at GCL, for crafts.

 Contributed photo / Sue Phillips

ELK CITY — The end-of-summer party for the Summer Reading Program at the Elk City Community Library was full of fun, prizes and root beer floats! Eleven children participated in the program, reading books throughout the summer. During the program, fun and wonderful crafts were provided by Grangeville Centennial Library (GCL).

The first in a series of Bill Munson benefits will be held Saturday, Sept. 23. It will be a cornhole tournament at the Elk City Memorial Park (where the tank is). Then, a Bingo game will be held Saturday, Sept. 30, at the VFW Hall. On Saturday, Oct. 7, there will be a spaghetti feed dinner, 4-5:30 p.m., with a suggested donation of $10 per person. There will be an auction following the dinner. The auction will feature baked goods, new and nearly new items, gift certificates for labor and services and other items. To donate auction items, contact Lise Hoegl at 208-993-3453. As a volunteer EMT for many years in our community, it is now time in his hour of need to volunteer to help him out.

