ELK CITY -- Sue Phillips says that as we move “through Governor Little's four stage plan, the Elk City Community Library will open Tuesday, June 2, from 2-5 p.m. The need to follow CDC's guidelines is very important and they will be posted on the front door of the school. Social distancing of six feet will be practiced. The following week, Tuesday, June 9, story time will return at 2:30 p.m., and all kids are welcome. For children 3 years old or younger, we ask that they sit on the lap of an accompanying family member. Also, the summer reading program will begin on June 9, with ‘Scavenger Hunt Reading’ and all readers, preschool to 8th grade, are welcome to participate. There will be a celebration at the end of the program in August with books, prizes and treats. The Elk City School and Community Library is housed within the Elk City Elementary School and if the doors are locked, ring the doorbell."
Dr. Ziegler from St. Mary's will be at the Elk City Medical Clinic on June 17. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Anniversaries: Earl & Jeanette Johnson, Brandon & Teresa Chaffee, Gabe & Rebekah McManus, Jake & Lacey Chaffee, and John & Teresa Enos.
Birthdays: Gary Carpentier, Wayne Hasenoehrl, Sebastian Johnson, Katie Cox, and Nolene Banks.
