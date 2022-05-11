ELK CITY — Quote of the week: “Equal laws protecting equal rights; the best guarantee of loyalty and love of country.” — James Madison (1820)
Don’t forget the Friends of the Elk City Library’s Beer & Wine Tasting event on Friday, May 13. It will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Elk Summit Café building, beer, wine, hors d’oeuvres, desserts, gourmet coffee, silent auction; ‘pick-n-pay’ books and lots of fun! Sue Phillips says, “Come join us!”
An Elk City Community Center meeting will be held Saturday, May 21, at 3 p.m. at Elk Summit Café. There will be nominations for board positions.
Then, the Elk City Dust Devils have a Memorial Day Fun Run planned for May 28. Check-in time is from 8 – 10 a.m. at Shearer Park. There will be a membership meeting and election at 4 p.m., followed by a potluck at 5 p.m. with burgers and hot dogs provided.
If you have a servant’s heart, we need a volunteer to help clean the medical clinic once a month in the winter. It would only take an hour of your time. If you are interested, contact Jamie at 208-842-2452.
Syringa Hospital schedule: June 2 - Dr. Kelby Wilson; July 7 - Dr. Mike Matthews; Aug. 4 - Dr. Matt Told; Sept. 1 - Dr. Kelby Wilson; Oct. 6 – Dr. Mike Matthews; Nov. 3 – Dr. Matt Told; Dec. 1 – Dr. Kelby Wilson. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
St. Mary’s Health schedule for the Elk City Medical Clinic visits are as follows: Dr. Bruner on June 14. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Meetings: American Legion meets today, May 11; VFW meets tomorrow, May 12; the Food Bank meets on Monday, May 16.
Birthdays: Teresa Enos, Dave Wauer, John Enos, Nancy Phillips and Carlena Zanin.
