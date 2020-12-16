ELK CITY — Winter fun decorating the Elk City Park. Sue Phillips and the VFW Auxiliary would like to thank everyone who helped with the community Christmas tree lighting at the park. It was well-attended with a campfire, great food and drinks, and a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus. The children spontaneously sang Christmas carols while waiting for Santa. Each was delighted in telling Santa their Christmas wish list and received candy canes from Mrs. Claus.
Reminder: The Elk City Volunteer Fire Department reminds you to check your smoke detectors and chimneys. Chimney brushes are available from the Department. Contact Chief Jeff Maxwell at 842-2380. Wishing everyone a safe winter.
Another Reminder: Get your entries in for the Community Calendar at the store or call Sue Phillips.
The Community Library will be open Thursday, Dec. 22, 3:15 to 5 p.m. It will be closed Dec. 29 and will reopen Jan. 5. For those new in town, it is housed at the Elk City School.
Anniversaries: Butch and Nolene Banks.
Birthdays: Quincy Montgomery, and Rochelle Stranathan.
