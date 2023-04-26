Elk City News standing

ELK CITY — The Wilderness VFW Post 8311 Auxiliary and REACH Club, Inc. are proud to announce the winners of the local 2023 Illustrating America Art Contest and Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest. Winners of the Illustrating America Contest in each division are:

K-2 grades: 1st place, Olivia Salisbury, Elk City; 2nd place, Jayden Koesel, Dixie; 3rd place, Eva Stibal, Elk City. 3-5 grades: 1st place, Harriot Gordon, Red River; 2nd place, Logan Geyer, Elk City; 3rd place, William Stibal, Elk City. 6-8 grades (only one entry): 1st place Reighley Bagley, Dixie.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.