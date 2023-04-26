ELK CITY — The Wilderness VFW Post 8311 Auxiliary and REACH Club, Inc. are proud to announce the winners of the local 2023 Illustrating America Art Contest and Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest. Winners of the Illustrating America Contest in each division are:
K-2 grades: 1st place, Olivia Salisbury, Elk City; 2nd place, Jayden Koesel, Dixie; 3rd place, Eva Stibal, Elk City. 3-5 grades: 1st place, Harriot Gordon, Red River; 2nd place, Logan Geyer, Elk City; 3rd place, William Stibal, Elk City. 6-8 grades (only one entry): 1st place Reighley Bagley, Dixie.
Winners of the High School’s Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest are 1st place, Rose Gordon, Red River; and 2nd place, Heather Bagley, Dixie.
First-place winners advanced to the VFW Auxiliary’s Department (state level) Contest, and Rose Gordon’s entry placed first at state and will advance to the national level competition. Olivia Salisbury’s, Harriot Gordon’s and Reighley Bagley’s entries placed second at the state level.
Entries are on display at the Elk City Post Office, and entrants will receive their prizes at a ceremony at the May VFW Auxiliary meeting, Friday, May 12. Congratulations to all of you.
St. Mary’s Health will be sending Dr. Bruner on May 16; Dr. Pluskal on June 29.
Syringa’s doctor schedule is as follows: Dr. Told on May 4; Dr. Matthews on June 1; Dr. Wilson on July 6; Dr. Told on Aug. 3; Dr. Matthews on Sept. 7; Dr. Wilson on Oct. 5; Dr. Told on Nov. 2; Dr. Matthews on Dec. 7.
