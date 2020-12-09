ELK CITY — Cheryl Simms shares the following information on the Patriots Pen Youth Essay Competition: The VFW Post 8311 would like to congratulate this year’s participants in the Patriots Pen Youth Essay Competition. The contest is a nationwide competition that starts on our local level and then progresses to the district, then state and finally ends at the national level. This year, the topic, chosen by the national level, was “What Does Patriotism Mean to Me?” Here, on our local level, we had two entries, Gryer Hollibaugh and Landon Martin.
Gryer Hollibaugh, a 7th grader, who lives in Grangeville, is homeschooled. His parents are Jason and Melissa Hollibaugh. Gryer is active in Boot Camp at the Evangelical Free Church, he likes to do wood working, welding, playing soccer, hunting and backpacking in the back country.
Landon Martin, an 8th grader, who lives in Elk City, attends the Elk City Public School. His parents are David Martin and DeLene Tow. Landon is a 4-H member in Elk City and has a love for archery and rifles. Living in Elk City, Landon gets the opportunity to do what he likes best and explore the outdoors and can build forts to his heart’s content.
Both boys did a great job on their essays, they both understood the topic, and both explained what patriotism meant to them, in a way that should make their family members very proud. Gryer Hollibaugh was awarded first place and received a check from the VFW Auxiliary for $100, Landon came in second, receiving a check for $75. Gryer’s essay will advance to the district level and will be judged against all entries in District 2. Good luck, Gryer!
The Elk City Volunteer Fire Department reminds you to check your smoke detectors and chimneys. Chimney brushes are available from the Department. Contact Chief Jeff Maxwell, 208-842-2380. Wishing everyone a safe winter.
Meetings: VFW Post and Auxiliary.
Birthdays: Rylee Chaffee and Dustin Sherrer.
