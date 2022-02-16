ELK CITY — Information on the Elk City Airport. Although the date of the vision/plans for our present-day Elk City Airport is not known by the author, records reflect that in November 1948, property owned by Allen Manes was donated to the Elk Valley Club, followed in April 1949 with more property donated by Bill and Ethel Bullock. Construction began immediately thereafter in spring/summer 1949. That runway served the community until 1971, when additional land was donated by Wayne and Betty Nitz. That same year, funding from Idaho Aeronautics, combined with labor and material donations from Harley Hammond and other community members, resulted in the improved version that we currently have today. April of 1971 also saw the transfer of that property from the Elk Valley Club to the Elk City Water & Sewer Association, which subsequently transferred it again in November 1971 to the Elk City Booster Club, the organization we know today as the Elk City Area Alliance.
Throughout the years since then, numerous community members have donated time, labor and resources to maintain its operational readiness during flying season. Liability and regulatory issues led to the cessation of winter snowmobile races and other non-aviation uses, with Idaho County keeping access and a landing area plowed open during winter for emergency medical rotary wing and ground ambulance intercepts.
Some of those aforesaid safety and liability issues resulted in the need for an on-site airport manager, Curtis Jones starting in that position. The current airport manager is Debbie Taylor. Needless to say, there have been numerous aerial interests, commercial, public and private, that have utilized our airstrip, including being used to train missionary pilots for future third world airfield landings and take-offs. We must not be the only airstrip with a dogleg.
The VFW Valentine’s dinner was a great success. serving 64 people! They would like to thank the volunteers for their help, these affairs cannot happen without the support from the good people of Elk City.
Correction: Sew Help Me Quilt Club’s bake sale is to raise money for other ongoing projects and expenses, and not for Quilts of Valor as said in the previous article.
Syringa Hospital schedule: March 3 – Dr. Wilson; April 7 – Julie Hammatt. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
St. Mary’s Health schedule for the Elk City Medical Clinic visits: March 17 - Dr. Pluskal. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Meetings: VFW Auxiliary on Thursday, Feb. 17; the Food Bank on Monday, Feb. 21.
Birthdays: Sierra Enos, Colt Sherrer, Gracie Wauer, Kellye Whiteman and Judy George.
