ELK CITY — From Karen: “Well, it’s time to plan that special time with your sweetie! The VFW and Auxiliary invite everyone to their traditional Valentine’s Day dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 5-7 p.m. The dinner will consist of a New York steak, baked potato served on a hot platter, generous size with all the trimmings, green salad, dinner rolls and dessert, punch and coffee. The cost is $20 per person and if you are working that day, make a reservation, and it will be ready for pickup! Sign up at the Elk City General Store, Elk City Hotel & Gift Shop, Elk Creek Station, Elkhorn, VFW Wilderness Post 8311 or call 208-842-2393.”

Karen says, “Please join us for a fun-filled evening!” Make your reservations by Thursday, Feb. 9.

