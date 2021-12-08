ELK CITY — Elk City has experienced the death of two friends. Pat Doherty was killed in a vehicle accident last week. He and his wife, Carol, have lived here for a lot of years and made many longtime friends. He served on the Water & Sewer board for a few years as well. Pat’s funeral will take place at the LDS Chapel in Grangeville, on Friday, Dec. 10. Viewing starts at 9:30 a.m., with the services starting at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Mt. Idaho Cemetery.
The other is Mike Smith, who lived here with his family, wife, Connie, and three sons, Adam, Walt and Matt for a number of years in the 1980s. He worked for the Forest Service. He died last week of lung cancer. Please pray for both families.
Robert “Bob” McGuire received a Quilt of Valor from Elk City & Dixie Sew Help Me Quilters at a private event on Thursday, Dec. 2. Bob served as a chaplain in the army overseas during combat from 1974 to 1977. Bob lives in Orogrande and volunteers for the USDA Forest Service on the Red River Ranger District. (See photo).
Yesterday was the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. If you have a family member, or know of others, who served in WWII, be sure to thank them for their service and have a conversation with them about their experiences. Record it if possible. My dad, David Newbigging, a longtime resident of Elk City, joined the Marines and served on the USS Massachusetts in the Pacific. He had some interesting and harrowing experiences he shared with me years ago – typhoons and kamikaze attacks, to name a few, etc.
Reminder: Fund-raiser to support the airport, medical clinic, park and community restrooms, all held in trust for the community by the Elk City Area Alliance. Swags and decorated pine cones are available at the Elk City Hotel Gift Shop. Great for decorating and gifts.
Syringa Hospital schedule: Jan. 6 – Dr. Told; Feb. 3 – Dr. Matthews; March 3 – Dr. Wilson; April 7 – Julie Hammatt. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
St. Mary’s Health schedule for the Elk City Medical Clinic visits are as follows: Dec. 16 - Dr. Jessup; Jan. 20 - Dr. Wonderlich; Feb. 15 - Dr. Jones; and March 17 - Dr. Pluskal. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Meetings: Elk City Area Alliance today, Dec.8, at 7 p.m.; Sew Help Me Quilters on Dec. 13 at the school.
Birthdays: Dustin Sherrer.
