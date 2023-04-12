Elk City News standing

ELK CITY — Quote of the day: “The gift of Easter is hope.” – Basil C. Hume

We lost another longtime resident of Elk City last week – Bob Mackie. Many of you may remember him. He and his wife, Jackie, were very involved with the community. They worked with the school children and helped them put on puppet shows at the school for many years. Bob was also our “sound” man when it came to setting up sound systems for announcing during the Veterans Day memorial celebrations, as well as the parade for Elk City Days. They really lived out their Christian faith and gave so much to the community. Due to health issues, they had to move out of Elk City a few years ago. He was a wonderful man!

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments