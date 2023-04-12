ELK CITY — Quote of the day: “The gift of Easter is hope.” – Basil C. Hume
We lost another longtime resident of Elk City last week – Bob Mackie. Many of you may remember him. He and his wife, Jackie, were very involved with the community. They worked with the school children and helped them put on puppet shows at the school for many years. Bob was also our “sound” man when it came to setting up sound systems for announcing during the Veterans Day memorial celebrations, as well as the parade for Elk City Days. They really lived out their Christian faith and gave so much to the community. Due to health issues, they had to move out of Elk City a few years ago. He was a wonderful man!
More bad news: Some of you may remember Mike and Connie Smith, who lived here many, many years ago. Mike worked for the Forest Service for a while before moving. They had three children, who were friends with my three children. They just lost their youngest one, Hailey, age 32, to ongoing health issues.
Please pray for the Lord’s comfort for all of them during these trying times.
St. Mary’s Health will be sending Dr. Schweitzer on April 18; Dr. Bruner on May 16; Dr. Pluskal on June 29.
Syringa’s doctor schedule is as follows: Dr. Told on May 4; Dr. Matthews on June 1; Dr. Wilson on July 6; Dr. Told on Aug. 3; Dr. Matthews on Sept. 7; Dr. Wilson on Oct. 5; Dr. Told on Nov. 2; Dr. Matthews on Dec. 7.
Meetings: VFW Post and Auxiliary on Thursday, April 13; Idaho Food Bank on Monday, April 17.
Anniversaries: Jeff and Suzanne, Mike and Carman Chlebowski, and Dale and Marlene George.
Birthdays: Margaret Schultz and Carman Chlebowski.
