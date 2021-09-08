Elk City News standing

ELK CITY — Nita Maxwell writes on behalf of the ECVFD: “The Elk City Volunteer Fire Department thanks everyone for their support at our food booth, during Elk City Days. Also, much appreciation to the town landowners for their great response to our annual subscription drive; along with additional generous donations. Your support helps us be better, for you.”

Special Days: Sept. 11 is Patriot Day; Sept. 12 is Grandparents Day (remember them, if it wasn’t for them, you wouldn’t be here!).

Reminder: Sept. 25 is the American Legion Auxiliary Fish Fry dinner.

Anniversaries: Kyle and Mellisa Maxwell-Sehou.

Meetings: American Legion meet Wednesday, Sept. 8; VFW Post and Auxiliary meet on Thursday, Sept. 9; and Idaho Food bank meet on Monday, Sept. 13.

Birthdays: Debbie Rendleman, Annaleigh Cook, Kalub Sherrer and Amelia Phillips.

