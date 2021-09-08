ELK CITY — Nita Maxwell writes on behalf of the ECVFD: “The Elk City Volunteer Fire Department thanks everyone for their support at our food booth, during Elk City Days. Also, much appreciation to the town landowners for their great response to our annual subscription drive; along with additional generous donations. Your support helps us be better, for you.”
Special Days: Sept. 11 is Patriot Day; Sept. 12 is Grandparents Day (remember them, if it wasn’t for them, you wouldn’t be here!).
Reminder: Sept. 25 is the American Legion Auxiliary Fish Fry dinner.
Anniversaries: Kyle and Mellisa Maxwell-Sehou.
Meetings: American Legion meet Wednesday, Sept. 8; VFW Post and Auxiliary meet on Thursday, Sept. 9; and Idaho Food bank meet on Monday, Sept. 13.
Birthdays: Debbie Rendleman, Annaleigh Cook, Kalub Sherrer and Amelia Phillips.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.