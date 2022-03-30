ELK CITY — Hope you have been enjoying learning about the various volunteer and service organizations in the town of Elk City. I will bring you the story of the Elk City Ambulance and the volunteer EMTs, here to assist you when the need arises, next week.
We are also looking for a volunteer to help clean the medical clinic once a month. Contact Jamie at 208-842-2452.
Don’t forget that the Water & Sewer Association is looking to fill the clerk’s position. Look for postings around town as to qualifications and how to apply. Applications are due today, March 30. Mail them to P.O. Box 335, Elk City ID 83525
Syringa Hospital, revised schedule, for the rest of the year: April 7 – Julie Hammatt; May 5 - Dr. Matt Told: June 2 - Dr. Kelby Wilson; July 7 - Dr. Mike Matthews; Aug. 4 - Dr. Matt Told; Sept. 1 - Dr. Kelby Wilson; Oct. 6 – Dr. Mike Matthews; Nov. 3 – Dr. Matt Told; Dec. 1 – Dr. Kelby Wilson. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
St. Mary’s Hospital schedule for the Elk City Medical Clinic visits are as follows: Dr. Switzer on April 14; Peg Gehring on May 9. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Meetings: Elk City Water & Sewer meeting on Friday, April 1, will be at the Elk Summit Café, next to the hotel. Elk City Volunteer Fire Department meeting on Tuesday, April 5, at the Fire Department building, next to Elk City Park.
Birthdays: Scott Williams, Sage Stibal, Sue Phillips and Shawn Mann.
