ELK CITY — Wilderness VFW Post 8311 will present the colors and dedicate a wreath in memory of veterans at a ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the bridge over Elk Creek, by the laundromat. Sew Help Me Quilters will present a Quilt of Valor to an active service member, who was raised in Elk City, during the ceremony.
Friends of the Elk City Library hosted another hugely successful Beer and Wine Tasting on Friday, May 12. The food was delicious, as well as the gourmet coffee. Thirty new books will grace the shelves from the generous donations from attendees buying the ‘pick-n-pay’ books, 15 for children and 15 for adult readers. The selection of beers and wines consumed was excellent, and the silent auction was as popular as ever. After bills are paid and books purchased, the Friends will have about $2,100 net profit and will be donating to the Elk City School’s ValNet subscription, and hopefully offering more services to our patrons. Thank you to everyone who donated, attended and helped out!
Sew Help Me Quilters presented a Quilt of Valor to Naval Chief Warrant Officer Jason Coburn at a ceremony on Friday, May 19. Jason was raised in Elk City and is the son of Pastor Dan and Karon Coburn, of Cottonwood. Currently serving in Japan, he was home for a visit. Quilters took the opportunity to give Jason his quilt while he was visiting the Elk City area. He has served 27 years in the Navy and retires in August. Sew Help Me Quilters happily make and present Quilts of Valor and Quilts of Honor to Elk City and Dixie area veterans.
Several of us went out to assess what needs to be done to preserve the Gold Point Mill on Red River. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2000. It was built in 1936 and housed machinery for the amalgamation and concentration of gold ore. It reflects the 1930s boom in lode mining in Idaho County, which was caused by higher prices of gold and improved transportation, and because of its architectural design and its extraordinarily well-preserved interior. Still intact inside the mill are the jaw crusher, ball mill, rake classifier, bucket elevator and two shaker tables, plus drive shafts, water pipes, launders and miscellaneous other machinery. If you are interested in helping in any way – volunteer labor, donation of materials to stabilize the building, money, etc. – call Jamie at 208-842-2452.
