Quilt of Valor 2023 photo

Sue Phillips presents Quilt of Valor to Chief Warrant Officer Jason Coburn. Nelda Horn and Donna Beeler, quilt club members, hold the quilt.

 Free Press / Jamie Edmondson

ELK CITY — Wilderness VFW Post 8311 will present the colors and dedicate a wreath in memory of veterans at a ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the bridge over Elk Creek, by the laundromat. Sew Help Me Quilters will present a Quilt of Valor to an active service member, who was raised in Elk City, during the ceremony.

Friends of the Elk City Library hosted another hugely successful Beer and Wine Tasting on Friday, May 12. The food was delicious, as well as the gourmet coffee. Thirty new books will grace the shelves from the generous donations from attendees buying the ‘pick-n-pay’ books, 15 for children and 15 for adult readers. The selection of beers and wines consumed was excellent, and the silent auction was as popular as ever. After bills are paid and books purchased, the Friends will have about $2,100 net profit and will be donating to the Elk City School’s ValNet subscription, and hopefully offering more services to our patrons. Thank you to everyone who donated, attended and helped out!

