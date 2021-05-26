ELK CITY — The traditional Memorial Day ceremony will be presented by the VFW Wilderness Post 8311 at 12 p.m. on Sunday, May 30, at the bridge near the laundromat.
The Elk City School’s Spring Program and 8th grade graduation were well-attended, with each grade presenting a skit – lots of fun (see photo)! Three children graduated from the 8th grade and were presented with their diplomas by teacher, Kathy Nice (see photo). Graduating were Autumn Hale, Landon Martin and Dakotah Lee. Congratulations!
Sue Phillips writes that “An evening of fun with lots of incredible food, appetizers and desserts; beer, wine and coffee; a silent auction and books available to buy and place on library shelves was the theme of the night. A great crowd attended, and every beer and bottle of wine was consumed or purchased. Every item in the silent auction received a bid... some very generous! And every ‘pick-n-pay’ book was selected and paid for; soon all of them will be on our library shelves. The Friends of the Elk City Library want to thank everyone who donated in one way or ten others... brought food, came for the evening, purchased items from the auction or bought books, or supported us! It was an awesome evening.”
Meetings: Elk City Volunteer Fire Department, on Tuesday, June 1.
Birthdays: Darby Selman, Kenneth Thompson and Helen Savage.
