ELK CITY — Quote of the week: “The jealousy of a free people ought to be constantly awake; since history and experience prove that foreign influence is one of the most baneful foes of Republican Government.” —George Washington (1796).
Don’t forget the traditional Memorial Day Ceremony at the bridge next to the Elk City Park on Sunday, May 29, at noon. There will be three quilts presented to veterans.
Speaking of quilts, two quilters living in Elk City, after visiting about quilting, decided to start a quilt club. It was February of 1996, Vickie Guthrie and Alma Paisley invited those interested to attend the first quilt club meeting at Alma’s at 7 p.m. one evening. They spread the word and had lots of interest but at five minutes to 7 p.m., no one had arrived. They decided, “Fine, we’ll just get together and sew.” But ten minutes later, 16 women had arrived and the Elk City Sew Help Me Quilters began.
The vast majority attending had never quilted, but quilting is contagious and most continued for years. The membership has varied over the years, swelling to 35 at one point, but maintaining at least the original number. Currently, they are about 25 strong.
Sew Help Me Quilters have been and continue to be very good for the economy, with members purchasing sewing machines, buying miles of fabric, thread, and investing in many lunches out.
The group supports Elk City through philanthropic donations to other local organizations, such as the Elk City Ambulance, 4-H, The Giving Tree and the Elk City Elementary School. Disaster quilts are made and given out to families who have faced a catastrophic tragedy such as fire. They host a quilt show every other year and raffle a quilt, which is awarded to the winning ticket holder at the end of the quilt show. They have paid for the park lights at the city park since they organized. In 2011, they began making Quilts of Valor for local veterans of foreign wars and campaigns, and recently started making Quilts of Honor for those who served, but not in conflict. Currently, they have made and given away 45 quilts to local veterans. Our hope is to present every local veteran with a quilt.
If you are interested, Sew Help Me Quilters would love to have you join. Everyone is welcome. We meet the last Tuesday of the month in the Forest Service meeting room at 5:30 p.m., most months. You don’t have to know how to quilt to come and join in, and who knows, you may learn how to quilt. The above information on the history of the quilt club was supplied by Sue Phillips. Thanks, Sue.
The Elk City Dust Devils will have their traditional Memorial Day Fun Run on Saturday, May 28. Check-in time is from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. at Shearer Park. There will be a membership meeting and election at 4 p.m. followed by a potluck at 5 p.m. with burgers and hot dogs provided.
The Elk City Area Alliance received a grant to purchase copies of the Elk City Mining News (1903-1910) on microfilm. We have the film and a microfilm reader. There will be a special open house at the museum located in the Elk City Hotel gift shop for perusing the film. Come in on Sunday, May 29, after the Memorial Day Ceremony.
The Elk City Volunteer Fire Department has free smoke alarms available, provided to the department by the Red Cross. Call Jeff Maxwell at 208-842-2380 if you need one. And don’t forget to send the Red Cross a thank-you note.
Syringa Hospital schedule: June 2 - Dr. Kelby Wilson; July 7 - Dr. Mike Matthews; Aug. 4 - Dr. Matt Told; Sept. 1 - Dr. Kelby Wilson; Oct. 6 – Dr. Mike Matthews; Nov. 3 – Dr. Matt Told; Dec. 1 – Dr. Kelby Wilson. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
St. Mary’s Health schedule for the Elk City Medical Clinic visits is Dr. Bruner on June 14. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Meetings: Sew Help Me Quilters on Tuesday, May 31; Water & Sewer Board on Friday, June 3.
Birthdays: Darby Selman.
