ELK CITY — Quote of the week: “We have no government armed with power capable of contending with human passions unbridled by morality and religion. Avarice, ambition, revenge, or gallantry would break the strongest cords of our Constitution as a whale goes through a net. Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” – John Adams, 1798.
The VFW Post had their Fallen Veterans Memorial dedication on Sunday, May 15. More information will be coming next week.
The Elk City Volunteer Fire Department has free smoke alarms available. They are provided to the department by the Red Cross. Call Jeff Maxwell at 208-842-2380 if you need one. And don’t forget to send the Red Cross a thank you note.
The Friends of the Elk City Library’s Beer & Wine Tasting event was a great success. Beer, wine, gourmet coffee, hors d’oeuvres and desserts were the center of the evening! Thank you to the community for attending the Friends of the Elk City Library’s (FECL) annual fundraiser. The silent auction and the ‘Pick-n-Pay’ books will provide books for our shelves and funds to support the library for the coming year. FECL would like to thank everyone for their donations, help and attendance which made this such a success. Stay tuned for more information next week!
An Elk City Community Center meeting will be held Saturday, May 21 at 3 p.m. at Elk Summit Café. There will be nominations for board positions. Applications and nomination forms are available on the post office bulletin board.
The Elk City Dust Devils have a Memorial Day Fun Run planned for Saturday, May 28. Check-in time is from 8 a.m.– 10 a.m. at Shearer Park. There will be a membership meeting and election at 4 p.m., followed by a potluck at 5 p.m. with burgers and hot dogs provided.
Syringa Hospital schedule: June 2 - Dr. Kelby Wilson; July 7 - Dr. Mike Matthews; Aug. 4 - Dr. Matt Told; Sept. 1 - Dr. Kelby Wilson; Oct. 6 – Dr. Mike Matthews; Nov. 3 – Dr. Matt Told; Dec. 1 – Dr. Kelby Wilson. You can call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
St. Mary’s Health schedule for the Elk City Medical Clinic visits are as follows: Dr. Bruner on June 14. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Meetings: VFW Auxiliary on Thursday, May 19.
Birthdays: Rilynn Savage, Jack Lyke and Berkley Cox.
