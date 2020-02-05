ELK CITY -- Winter’s half over and it’s a beautiful sunny day. We have good snowpack with a lot of water in it. Come spring there will be lots of ice under it.
More turkey antics in our neighborhood! She is peeping into our neighbor’s window and waiting for a handout.
Docs from Syringa Hospital will be up tomorrow, Feb. 6. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
Meetings: Water & Sewer on the 7th at 7 p.m., at the Forest Service meeting room; Elk City Area Alliance on the 10th at 7 p.m., at the Forest Service meeting room.
Birthdays: Heather Kestner, Barbara Wiersma, and Carolina Reyes
