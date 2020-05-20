ELK CITY -- Marlene George would like to let you all know that the spring order for bricks for the Memorial Wall at the Elk City Park is going to be submitted June 1. Anyone interested in having a brick for themselves, a friend, or family member with military time, should call Dale George at 208-451-2307 for an order form and more information as soon as possible. If no answer, leave your name and phone number and he will get back to you. Thanks.
Memorial Day is this coming Monday, which I'm sure you are all aware of. A day to honor all those who gave their lives in defense of the country. I read an interesting book this past winter about WWII. It is called Halsey's Typhoon. It's about when Halsey's fleet went in to support troops going back into the Philippians. My father was a Marine on the USS Massachusetts and was part of that fleet.
Beautiful sunset photos. Thought I would share one from a Facebook post by Kathy Coon for those of you who don't do Facebook or missed it.
Birthdays: Jack Lyke, Butch Banks, Cheyanne Lamert, and Berkley Cox.
