Herds of curious elk have been seen on the edges of town.

ELK CITY — Quote of the week: “In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the state and district wherein the crime shall have been committed, which district shall have been previously ascertained by law, and to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation; to be confronted with the witnesses against him; to have compulsory process for obtaining witnesses in his favor, and to have the assistance of counsel for his defense.” (Sixth Amendment to the Constitution for the United States of America)

Happy Thanksgiving to everyone. Enjoy the holiday with friends and family. Note the VFW will be closed Thanksgiving Day and there is no dinner.

