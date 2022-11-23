ELK CITY — Quote of the week: “In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the state and district wherein the crime shall have been committed, which district shall have been previously ascertained by law, and to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation; to be confronted with the witnesses against him; to have compulsory process for obtaining witnesses in his favor, and to have the assistance of counsel for his defense.” (Sixth Amendment to the Constitution for the United States of America)
Happy Thanksgiving to everyone. Enjoy the holiday with friends and family. Note the VFW will be closed Thanksgiving Day and there is no dinner.
Here’s a suggestion to help each other during the crisis of the lack of gas issue in town. If you happen to be going to out of town and have the capability, let others know you can pick up gas for them if they supply you with a gas can and some money. John Menough put a note up in the post office that he would be glad to help in this regard (he went out Sunday). If you are willing, put a notice up. I’m sure people will be grateful.
Thought you would enjoy the elk. There seem to be at least two herds that stay all winter, one at the top of the meadow and one closer to town, which can be seen occasionally by Wally’s barn.
Syringa Hospital schedule: Dec. 1 – Dr. Kelby Wilson. Call 208-983-8590.
Birthdays: Corina Carpentier, Arron MacMenamin and Alyssa Stibal.
