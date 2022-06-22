ELK CITY — The Community Center Committee is holding voting for seven positions on the steering committee on Saturday, June 25, 3-5 p.m. at Elk Summit Restaurant next to the Elk City Hotel. Absentee ballots will be available, so email Sheena Geyer at eccommunitycenter@protonmail.com if you are going to need one. Otherwise, come in and vote.
Plans for Elk City Days are shaping up. There will be a Bathtub Push race on Saturday, Aug. 13, 5-6 p.m. The entry fee is $10, with the first-place winner receiving 70% and the second-place winner 30% of the total entry fee. The rules and entry forms are posted at the post office. Those from out of town who would like to participate can request the entry form and rules by contacting the Elk City Days committee member, Greg Coon, at greg.coon2@aol.com. More news on other events will be in future columns.
The VFW Auxiliary is raising funds to benefit the Elk City School Scholarship Fund and the Building Fund. A silent auction is being held with the winner walking away with a crocheted 9’x5’American flag Afghan made by Nancy Smart. It is on display at the VFW post in Elk City. Bids will be opened on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the end of Elk City Days. The highest bidder will be notified. You need not be present to win. You may call the Elk City Wilderness Post 8311 at 208-842-2393 to place a bid on the Silent Auction Bid Sheet.
The Dust Devils ATV Club is having a raffle to help with maintenance at their Shearer Park location. The drawing is for a Stihl chain saw. It will take place on Sept. 3. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. Contact Karen Crosby at 208-484-8097 for information. They will also be holding their barbecue and ride on July 2.
Follow-up news from Sue on the fundraiser for the Elk City Community Library: “Everything is paid for; new books are here, and the money is in the bank! Friends of the Elk City Library again want to thank everyone in the community for their support of our fundraiser, the Beer and Wine Tasting. We netted a little more than $1,500 and put twenty-five new books on our shelves. We will make a donation to Mountain View School District 244 towards the ValNet subscription for the library. This interlibrary loan system is invaluable to our students and local patrons, allowing them to order titles not on our local shelves. Thank you, again!”
The Elk City Community Library reopened June 21 with new carpeting and fresh paint, a nice facelift. They will be open with summer hours being 2-5 p.m. on Tuesdays. There is a summer reading program for local youth, The Great American Book Hunt. There will be activities for the kids and a party at the end of the summer, with prizes and books awarded. The library is housed within the Elk City School and there’s no charge to acquire a library card. Go and check it out!
If you would like to do research on the history of Elk City or an ancestor who lived here between 1903 and 1910, we have copies of the newspaper on microfilm and a microfilm reader. They are in the museum at the Elk City Hotel gift shop. Come in anytime we are open.
Syringa Hospital schedule: July 7 - Dr. Mike Matthews; Aug. 4 - Dr. Matt Told; Sept. 1 - Dr. Kelby Wilson; Oct. 6 – Dr. Mike Matthews; Nov. 3 – Dr. Matt Told; Dec. 1 – Dr. Kelby Wilson. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
St. Mary’s Health schedule for visits are as follows: Dr. Secrest on July 26; Dr. Jones on Aug. 9; and Peg Gehring on Sept. 20. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Anniversaries: Pat and Kat Zickrick
Birthdays: Karl Phillips, Colt Savage and Logan Mann
