ELK CITY – Most of the plans for Elk City Wagon Road Days have been canceled. See the community page in this week’s Free Press for details.
Plans continue for Elk City Days in August as concern about COVID-19 spread rises. Most of the usual events are confirmed and on the schedule for the celebration Friday and Saturday, August 7 & 8 in Elk City. Vendors wishing to attend and participate selling their wares, should call Sue Phillips, 208-842-2359. The next planning meeting is Tuesday, July 14, at 6:30 p.m., at the VFW. Everyone is welcome.
The HouseCall Vet, Dr. Kimberly Wolfrum, is taking appointments and plans to be in Elk City on July 20th and 21st. Call her at 208-553-9283, leave a voicemail or text.
St. Mary’s will be sending Dr. Justin Jones to Elk City on Monday, July 20 to see patients. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment. Sew Help Me Quilters on the 30th.
Birthdays: Zeke Ray, Andrea Bardsley, Maddie Armstrong, Addy Lyke, and Heather Carpentier Siefkes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.