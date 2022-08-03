ELK CITY — Town has been super busy, with all businesses benefiting. People coming in on motorcycles, 4-wheelers, side-by-sides, jeeps – all pretty much going over or coming from the Magruder Corridor, AKA, the Montana Road. Starting Aug. 1, the Forest Service began some road maintenance, replacing culverts, etc. The road will be closed to traffic from about 7:30 a.m., for about four hours, and then open for a short period of time, close again for four hours, and open again after 4:30 p.m. So those of you going over, allow yourselves plenty of time. It’s just on the Nez Perce side of the area. I talked with the ranger of the Bitterroot Forest, and he said they are not doing anything at present, so that part of the road is passable all the time.

I’ve talked to many people, and some know the story and some don’t. There were two books written about the Magruder murder: “The Magruder Murders: Coping With Violence on the Idaho Frontier” by Julia Conway Welch, and “This Bloody Deed: The Magruder Incident” by Ladd Hamilton. They are well worth the read.

