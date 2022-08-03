ELK CITY — Town has been super busy, with all businesses benefiting. People coming in on motorcycles, 4-wheelers, side-by-sides, jeeps – all pretty much going over or coming from the Magruder Corridor, AKA, the Montana Road. Starting Aug. 1, the Forest Service began some road maintenance, replacing culverts, etc. The road will be closed to traffic from about 7:30 a.m., for about four hours, and then open for a short period of time, close again for four hours, and open again after 4:30 p.m. So those of you going over, allow yourselves plenty of time. It’s just on the Nez Perce side of the area. I talked with the ranger of the Bitterroot Forest, and he said they are not doing anything at present, so that part of the road is passable all the time.
I’ve talked to many people, and some know the story and some don’t. There were two books written about the Magruder murder: “The Magruder Murders: Coping With Violence on the Idaho Frontier” by Julia Conway Welch, and “This Bloody Deed: The Magruder Incident” by Ladd Hamilton. They are well worth the read.
Speaking of books, I found an interesting one called “Trimotor and Trail: Pioneer Smokejumpers,” by Earl Cooley. He was a ranger on the Red River District in the early 1960s and was instrumental in developing the smokejumper programs, both in Missoula and Grangeville.
Next week, I will put the schedule of the Elk City Days events again.
The next VFW fish fry will be Aug. 27 and Sept. 24.
If you would like to do research on the history of Elk City or an ancestor who lived here between 1903 and 1910, we have copies of the Elk City News newspaper on microfilm and a microfilm reader. They are in the museum at the Elk City Hotel gift shop. Come in anytime we are open. Call Jamie at 208-842-2452 for information.
Syringa Hospital schedule: Aug. 4 - Dr. Matt Told; Sept. 1 - Dr. Kelby Wilson; Oct. 6 – Dr. Mike Matthews; Nov. 3 – Dr. Matt Told; Dec. 1 – Dr. Kelby Wilson. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
St. Mary’s Health schedule for the Elk City Medical Clinic visits are as follows: Dr. Jones on Aug. 9; and Peg Gehring on Sept. 20. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Meetings: Water & Sewer on Friday, Aug. 5, at 7 p.m.; Elk City Area Alliance on Monday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m.
Birthdays: Gabe Sherrer and Lance Horrocks
