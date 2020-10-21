ELK CITY -- The VFW Auxiliary would like to welcome the community to their annual Veterans Day Dinner on Nov. 11, at the VFW Post #8311. The dinner will start at 5 p.m. and be a tasty affair: a roast beef dinner with all the trimmings and dessert. The evening will include essay selections from the Patriot's Pen Competition by local students; and presentations of Quilts of Valor and Quilts of Honor to local veterans by the Sew Help Me Quilt Club. Come and join us in honoring those who have served our nation with their military service.
“On the Prowl” raffle quilt is on display in the front window of the hotel. Be sure to purchase raffle tickets at businesses around town to support the quilt clubs efforts.
Meetings: Sew Help Me Quilters on Oct. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.