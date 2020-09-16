ELK CITY -- Elk City Community Library changed their hours with the beginning of school. Patrons can now visit the library from 3:15 to 5 p.m., on Tuesdays. Story time for preschoolers has changed to 2:30 p.m., on Tuesday and all are welcome. Children three years old and younger should be accompanied by an adult. Some ValNet leading library sites will be opening on Sept. 21, so patrons can order books again. The library is housed within the Elk City School, come check it out.
REACH Club, Inc. programs have started for the coming school year. The after-school program has expanded to include 'before' school time, opening Monday through Thursday, from 7:45 to 8:15 a.m. Students will be offered a breakfast type snack and prepare for the school day. REACH will hold programs following school from 3:15 to 5:45 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Reading, art projects, physical education, educational enrichment projects and more will keep kids busy. Preschool is also available for children three years old to kindergarten, that are potty trained. Classes are 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., Monday through Wednesday. Contact Alyssa Stibal at the school to register children. All Elk City area children are welcome to join in these programs.
I am hearing reports of equipment missing/stolen from homes all over this area. Keep a sharp lookout!
Peg Gehring, from St. Mary’s Hospital, is coming Sept. 25. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
