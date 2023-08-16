ELK CITY — It was heartwarming and a little amazing, the number of people who visited our community during Elk City Days. The parade was the longest, with the most participants involved in a number of years. The Elk City Days committee did a wonderful job. I will be sharing this week, as well as next week, the events and the winners.

The Kiddie Parade took place on Friday. The theme was “Livin’ in the Good Ole Days” and the winners were: 1st place – Cowgirls and Cowboys in ‘The Shootout,’ with brothers Logan, Tristan and Barrett Geyer and their cousins, and sisters Taytum and Taylyn Talamentes; 2nd place – ‘The Vikings’, sister and brother, Oakley and Zander Tow; 3rd place – ‘Maniac Logger,’ Dale East.

