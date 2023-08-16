ELK CITY — It was heartwarming and a little amazing, the number of people who visited our community during Elk City Days. The parade was the longest, with the most participants involved in a number of years. The Elk City Days committee did a wonderful job. I will be sharing this week, as well as next week, the events and the winners.
The Kiddie Parade took place on Friday. The theme was “Livin’ in the Good Ole Days” and the winners were: 1st place – Cowgirls and Cowboys in ‘The Shootout,’ with brothers Logan, Tristan and Barrett Geyer and their cousins, and sisters Taytum and Taylyn Talamentes; 2nd place – ‘The Vikings’, sister and brother, Oakley and Zander Tow; 3rd place – ‘Maniac Logger,’ Dale East.
All the children in the parade are from Elk City, except the Talamentes sisters who are from Kamiah. There were eight entries from 3 to 16 years old. Winners received ribbons and all participants received coupons from The Elk Creek Station for an ice cream cone and The Elk City General Store for a soda or popsicle.
Saturday morning saw the kids up bright and early for the Ping Pong Ball Drop at the Elk City Airport. The kids with the most balls got to choose prizes first. Everyone got something, even if they didn’t find any balls. The winner of the 5 and younger was Stevie Lee; 6-10-year-olds was Eva Stible; 11-plus years was Logan Geyer.
The main parade on Saturday was impressive. The theme was “Livin’ the Good Ol’ Days.” After the color guard, the grand marshals, Bill and Sue Phillips, followed. There were classic cars, the Elk City Dust Devils 4-wheeler group had many entries, horse riders, a pack string, vehicles from Idaho Fish and Game, Stites Hardware, Pleasant Valley Log Homes, Scott Eldridge Trucking, Elk City 4-H Club, Elk City Volunteer Fire Department, the Melodrama Boys, the Elk City Gang wagon and the Idaho County Sheriff, to name a few.
The 4-H Club sponsored the chicken poop Bingo, and the winners were Zander Tow in round 1 and Deb Hands (from Montana) in round 2.
The Famous Idaho Potato Tour Truck was also in Elk City for the events. They said that if they got 500 signatures on their board, they would donate $500 to the REACH Club here. Guess what! They got that many signatures!
I’ll have more news next week of the logging events and other going ons during our community celebration for 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.