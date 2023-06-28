Road Rally winners 2023 photo

Road Rally winners were Rob and Lisa Hubof, Paige Willhite, Max and Lisa Hoegl, Jadon, Natasha and Miles West.

 Free Press / Jamie Edmondson

ELK CITY — The 1st annual Road Rally, which took place on Saturday, June 24, was a great success, with eight teams competing.

The teams met at Elk City Park to receive their assignments. The first challenge involved balancing Styrofoam balls on the back of a paper plate as you walked to find your first clue. They had to solve a puzzle at each stop to find out where their next stop would be. There was also a scavenger hunt to find various natural items on their trip. The winners were Rob and Lisa Hubof, Paige Willhite, Max and Lisa Hoegl, Jadon, Natasha and Miles West. We’ll look forward to one next year!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.