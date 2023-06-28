ELK CITY — The 1st annual Road Rally, which took place on Saturday, June 24, was a great success, with eight teams competing.
The teams met at Elk City Park to receive their assignments. The first challenge involved balancing Styrofoam balls on the back of a paper plate as you walked to find your first clue. They had to solve a puzzle at each stop to find out where their next stop would be. There was also a scavenger hunt to find various natural items on their trip. The winners were Rob and Lisa Hubof, Paige Willhite, Max and Lisa Hoegl, Jadon, Natasha and Miles West. We’ll look forward to one next year!
There will be an auction in Dixie on Saturday, July 1, at 11 a.m. Some donations include guns, gun cabinets, homemade basket items, loads of red fir firewood, gently used items, the famous Jell-O shots, kids’ baskets, custom-made baskets people bring in and free food.
Next Tuesday is the 4th of July. There are cans at various business locations for collecting donations for this year’s fireworks display. We always have a fantastic display of fireworks because of the town’s generosity. Thanks to everyone who donates and for the hard work of the ECVFD for sponsoring and putting it on every year.
St. Mary’s Health will be sending Dr. Pluskal this Thursday, June 29.
Syringa’s doctor schedule: Dr. Told on Aug. 3; Dr. Matthews on Sept. 7; Dr. Wilson on Oct. 5; Dr. Told on Nov. 2; Dr. Matthews on Dec. 7.
Meetings: Elk City Volunteer Fire Department meeting on Tuesday, July 4.
Birthdays: Colt Savage, Logan Mann and Brooks Savage
