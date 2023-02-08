Elk City News standing

ELK CITY — Reminder: Happy Valentine’s Day (next Tuesday)! The VFW Post and Auxiliary Valentine steak dinner is Tuesday, Feb. 14, 5-7 p.m. The cost is $20 per person, and if you are working this day, make a reservation and it will be ready for pickup! Don’t forget to call 208-842-2393 and make your reservations by Thursday, Feb. 9.

Reminder: The VFW Post 8311 Auxiliary Scholarship application deadline is Wednesday, Feb. 15. Send applications to VFW Auxiliary, P.O. Box 481, Elk City, ID 83525. Applicants will be notified of the award by mid-April. For information, contact Michael Wilcox at wild8311aux@gmail.com or call 208-573-1500.

