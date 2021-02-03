ELK CITY — Cougar tracks were seen in the snow near the Elk City Hotel!
I went and visited our two state representatives, Pricilla Giddings and Charlie Shepherd, and senator, Carl Crabtree on Monday, but this article needed to be in the Free Press Sunday night. I will report about the visits next week.
The VFW and Auxiliary are hosting their traditional Valentine’s Day dinner on Feb. 13, from 5-7 p.m. The dinner will consist of steak, baked potato, salad and desert. The cost is $15 per person and there will be a silent auction following the dinner. Sign-up at the Elk City General Store, Elk Creek Station, the Elk City Hotel or call 208-842-2393.
For those of you who want one, there are free Constitution booklets available at the Elk City Hotel & Gift Shop. Come in and get yours.
Syringa Hospital is sending Dr. Matthews on Thursday, Feb. 4. Call 208-983-8590 to make an appointment.
St Mary’s Hospital doctor schedule: Dr. Schweitzer will be coming up Thursday, Feb. 25, and Dr. Jones will be coming Wednesday, Mar. 10. Call 1-208-962-3267 to schedule an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.