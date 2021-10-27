ELK CITY — Karen Crosby submitted the following about the Wild Game Feed: “I would like to thank the Elk City Community for their generous support to the Elk City VFW Wilderness Post #8311 and American Legion Wild Game Feed held on Friday, October 15th at the Elk City VFW Post. The Wild Game Feed raised over $500.00 from donations. The monies will be split between the VFW Post #8311 and American Legion.
A big thank you goes out to Bruce and Shari Gabari who donated the wild game and to the following community members who helped with cooking the meat, preparing side dishes and desserts, and serving (Sonja Horrocks, Karen Crosby, Sam McKee, Ingrid Rinard, Tami Rice, Cindi Soper, and Joyce Dearstyne).”
Bruce Gabari added that: “The food was great. Bruce and Sheri donated all the meat and fish, the McKee’s did all the cooking, the VFW Auxiliary donated two 16 oz cans of baked beans. Everyone who attended said they had a wonderful time and would like to see it as a yearly dinner.”
There will be a Warm Clothing Exchange on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Gene and Lyn’s house, 352 Main St. (brown house with red roof). Donations will be accepted. Thanks to Loving Hands and Syringa Thrift for their donations.
St. Mary’s Dr. Secrest is scheduled to visit Nov. 18. Syringa Hospital schedule for the next six months: Nov. 4 – Dr. Wilson; Dec. 2 – Dr. Matthews; Jan. 6 – Dr. Told; Feb. 3 – Dr. Matthews; March 3 – Dr. Wilson; and April 7 – Julie Hammatt. Thank you, Syringa, for giving us this schedule and for supporting our community and for using our medical clinic.
Meetings: Elk City Volunteer Fire Department on Nov. 2; and Water & Sewer on Nov. 5.
Birthdays: Nichele Slover.
