ELK CITY — Coming home after more than 80 years. In 1930, Elk City proper burned down and most of the buildings, except the bank and the general store, on Main Street, were destroyed. While the town was burning, this piano (see photo) was rescued from the Parr Hotel and made its way to Grangeville to be preserved. A couple of weeks ago, I was contacted by the one in possession of it, whose father had been the caretaker of it for over 50 years. She felt that it needed to be back home in Elk City, so she donated it to our museum (located presently in the Elk City Hotel gift shop). How the piano got to Elk City in the first place is for the next column, as I don’t have the details of its journey yet.
Don’t forget the Elk City school and preschool will be holding a Christmas craft and bake sale at the school, Thursday, Nov. 19, 1 – 3 p.m. Proceeds will go for the Elk City School and Preschool children’s Christmas shopping trip, allowing the children to buy presents for their families. Donations of crafts and baked goods from the community are very welcome and can be dropped off at the school.
Birthdays: Bethanie Cooper and Corina Carpenter.
