ELK CITY — School News: The Elk City School is putting on its Spring Program and 8th grade graduation. Events are planned for May 20, at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at the school. There are three 8th graders graduating: Landon Martin, Autumn Hale and Dakotah Lee. Come and enjoy.
My “eagle” tree hosted a bald eagle and six turkey vultures last Sunday – at different times of course! (see photos).
Dr. Secrest, from St. Mary’s Hospital, will be at the Elk City Medical Clinic on Tuesday, May 25. Call for an appointment at 208-962-3267.
