ELK CITY — July 4th is approaching fast! Donations are being gathered for the traditional fireworks celebration. Collection cans are at local businesses. But fireworks may not be in the plans as the U.S. Drought Monitor reports that almost 98 percent of land across 11 western states is abnormally dry and more than 90 percent is covered by some category of drought stoking wildfire danger. Please, don’t ignore this warning!
Even without fireworks we can remember what July 4th is really all about – commemorating the official adoption (“In Congress, July 4...”) of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, where the Continental Congress declared the thirteen American colonies were no longer subject to the monarch of Britain, King George III, and were now united, free and independent states. We can all still enjoy this holiday with family and friends.
The Elk City Dust Devils are putting on an event called “Scoot N’ Shoot” on Saturday, July 3. Check-in is at the Shearer Park from 8-10 a.m. There will be a potluck following with burgers and hot dogs provided. Members and nonmembers are welcome. You can find them on Facebook at ECDUSTDEVILS.
Make plans to attend the American Legion Fish Fry July 24. Suggested donation is $10 per person for a meal of deep fried cod, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, and a dessert.
Dr. Jones, from St. Mary’s, will be at the Elk City Medical Clinic on July 19. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Meetings: Water & Sewer on July 2.
