ELK CITY — This Saturday, July 8, will be the Scoot ‘n’ Shoot Ride put on by the Elk City Dust Devils. It will be open to members and nonmembers. Check-in time is 10 a.m. at Shearer Park. Targets are $8 each or three for $20. Riders younger than 18 years must wear approved helmets. The club will have BB guns and a range set up at stations along the route for riders to shoot at. At the end of the ride, they will compare all targets for the closest to the bull’s-eye and further for one winner in each category. There will be a potluck starting at 5 p.m. with burgers and hot dogs, and you bring a side dish or dessert.
The last couple of weeks saw guys working on both the Elk City Medical Clinic and the Elk City Park, AKA Veterans Memorial Park as some call it because of the tank and the Veterans Memorial Wall. The clinic saw Bob Taylor and Mike Edmondson working on putting up a new sign. Repair to the building’s siding will take place in the next few weeks. The park saw Bob Taylor, Greg Coon and Mike Edmondson installing a bench in front of the Memorial Wall in front of the tank. There will be more permanent benches and picnic tables installed soon. Be sure to thank these guys for their willingness to do this as volunteers for the improvement of the community facilities. Both the clinic and the park are properties the Elk City Area Alliance, Inc. holds in trust for the community of Elk City. All work done on both properties is done by volunteers, and the sign for the clinic was purchased with a grant. The new bench and subsequent benches and tables will be donated by community members. If you would like to donate money to purchase a bench or table, contact Mike at 208-842-2452.
