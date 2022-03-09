Iditarod dog sled race being tracked photo

The Iditarod dog sled race is being followed by children at the Elk City School.

 Free Press / Jamie Edmondson

ELK CITY — The children at the Elk City School are following the Iditarod dog sled race and have designed their own dog sled, which they printed with the 3D printer.

The annual Water and Sewer Association had their members meeting last Saturday. The clerk’s position will be open, and they will be accepting applications. The qualifications and duties will be posted next week in this column and around town.

I promise! There will be a column featuring the Elk City Volunteer Fire Department soon. Gathering the history is taking me a little longer than anticipated. Sorry!

Syringa Hospital schedule: April 7 – Julie Hammatt. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.

St. Mary’s Health schedule for the Elk City Medical Clinic visits are as follows: March 17 - Dr. Pluskal; April 14 - Dr. Switzer; May 9 - Peg Gehring. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.

Meetings: American Legion on Wednesday, March 9; VFW on Thursday, March 10; Elk City Area Alliance on Monday, March 14.

Birthdays: Peter Coyne and Tom Moore.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments