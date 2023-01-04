ELK CITY — Well, it’s here — 2023. Wonder what this year holds?
For those of you who are history buffs, I received two typewritten notebooks about Elk City history written by Ralph Strong, who owned the Elk Hotel (not Elk City Hotel), built sometime after the turn of the last century and burned down (with most of the rest of Elk City) in 1930. It is so important to preserve history in general and our area in particular. If you are a reader of this column and have historical information/writings/photos/memorabilia/etc., please don’t throw it away. Call me at 208-842-2452 or email this column address at elkcitynews@yahoo.com and consider donating it to our Idaho Gold Fields Historical Society. If you have original photos and want to keep them, consider letting me scan them so they can be included in the photo archives we have. It’s really gratifying to me to see that many, many people really appreciate seeing history kept alive. We have a museum, presently located in the Elk City Hotel gift shop. Stop by sometime.
