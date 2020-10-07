ELK CITY -- The Elk City Sew Help Me Quilters are holding a Quilt Raffle. The quilt is titled “On The Prowl”, and can be seen hanging at the Elk City Hotel’s front window. Tickets are $1 each, or 6 for $5, and can be purchased at businesses around town. The drawing will take place Nov. 11, at the VFW Veterans Day Dinner.
The Sew Help Me Quilters are also putting on a baked food sale on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. (or until they are all sold out), to raise money for the Quilts of Valor that they make. There will be potholders and other goodies for sale. Bring donations or come buy some goodies.
The VFW Post 8311 posted a notice to local veterans living in the Elk City area. They have a Veterans’ Relief Fund to help veterans who are under financial strain. If you are a veteran and need help of any kind, contact the VFW 208-842-2393, or Bruce 208-842-2876. Thanks to Rodney Velerde, who held a Corn-Hole tournament and donated $265 to the relief fund.
Nita Maxwell shared that the Elk City Volunteer Fire Dept. (ECVFD) extends their appreciation to the community for their support at their burger/scone booth during Elk City Days. ECVFD also thanks the local property owners for their support during the annual subscription drive.
Meetings: Elk City Area Alliance on the 12th at 7 p.m.
Anniversaries: Sage & Alyssa Stibal; Scott & Carly Williams; and Steve and Ida Stoneking.
Birthdays: Kathy Nice.
