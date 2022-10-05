ELK CITY — Quote of the week: “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” – John Adams (America’s second president)
Some sad news – Deb Nevius died this last week. Many of you knew her. She and her husband, Terry, lived here for quite a few years, as he served as the District Ranger here in Elk City. Please keep the family in your prayers.
The Sew Help Me Quilters will be having a baked food sale this Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Elk City General Store.
The VFW Auxiliary Wilderness Post 8311 is hosting the annual Wild Game Feed and Hunters Ball on Saturday, Oct. 15. The feed will be from 5-7 p.m. and will feature elk, bear, venison, bison, wild turkey and fish. The ball will start at 8 p.m. and go until midnight.
Many of you know about the Williams Creek Fire that burned dangerously close to Orogrande. Due to the work of the homeowners and the Forest Service fire crews, all the homes were saved. Some outbuildings did not survive through, including the historic Colgrove Hotel. In 1899, a man by the name of James Henry Colgrove came into Orogrande and built what came to be known as the Colgrove Grand Hotel. The Colgrove Hotel was considered to be a very high-toned establishment and went on to become the official point for the post office, as well as a store. We are really sad it couldn’t be saved. The photos in this article show before and after the fire. I don’t have any early photos of the hotel while it was in operation. Wish I did!
Syringa Hospital schedule: Oct. 6 – Dr. Mike Matthews; Nov. 3 – Dr. Matt Told; Dec. 1 – Dr. Kelby Wilson. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
St. Mary’s Health schedule is Dr. Bruner will be in Elk City on Oct. 25. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Meetings: Elk City Water & Sewer on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 5 p.m. at the Forest Service meeting room; Elk City Area Alliance on Monday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m. at the Forest Service meeting room; American Legion on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 7 p.m.
Anniversaries: Sage & Alyssa Stibal; Scott & Carly Williams; and Ida & Steve Stoneking.
