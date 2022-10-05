ELK CITY — Quote of the week: “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” – John Adams (America’s second president)

Some sad news – Deb Nevius died this last week. Many of you knew her. She and her husband, Terry, lived here for quite a few years, as he served as the District Ranger here in Elk City. Please keep the family in your prayers.

