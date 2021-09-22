Elk City News standing

ELK CITY — Last week I missed telling you about Constitution Day, that is celebrated on Sept. 17. Constitution Day is when America celebrates the ratification of the Constitution. It was Sept. 17, 1787, that delegates to the Constitutional Convention signed the document in Philadelphia. So, get out your copy of the Constitution, read it and think about how blessed we are as a nation to be able to live by it. If you don’t have a copy, get a free one at the Elk City Hotel.

Elk City is pretty quiet even though bow season and backcountry rifle season has started, but regular hunting season is just around the corner.

Meetings: Sew Help Me Quilters is set for Sept. 27 at the school at 5:30 p.m.

Birthdays: Shyann Lee, Benny Thompson, Chris Thompson, Susan Ryan and Sonya Horrocks.

