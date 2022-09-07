ELK CITY — Quote of the week: “There is scarcely a king (or would-be-king) in a hundred who would not, if he could, follow the example of Pharaoh – get first all the people’s money, then all their lands, and then make them and all their children slaves forever.” – Thomas Jefferson
Another fun time is planned. There will be a Road Rally (aka, amazing race), Saturday, Sept. 17, with an 11 a.m. start time. For late registration, arrive at 10:30 a.m.; the cost is $5 per person. This will be a team event with 10 teams maximum (two-person minimum/six-person maximum). Reserve your spot now by calling Lisa Willhite at 208-859-7471 or contact her on Facebook. Here is how it works: At the ‘start’ each team will receive an envelope with a clue/brain teaser to the next destination. Also included is a list of items for the Scavenger Hunt to collect along the way at multiple destinations, one to each team. All team members will participate in a challenge for additional points. The top three teams with the most points win. There will be a potluck at the final destination; bring a side or dessert, hot dogs and hamburgers are provided.
The Elk City Volunteer Fire Department thanks everyone for their support at their food booth during Elk City Days. They also appreciate town landowners for their great response to the annual subscription drive, along with generous donations. Your support helps them be better for you.
If you’re new to the community, you may not know there is a community library at Elk City Elementary School. It is open to the community on Tuesdays, from 3:15 – 5 p.m., and an interlibrary loan system is available. Sue says if the door is closed or locked, ring the doorbell.
Syringa Hospital schedule: Oct. 6 – Dr. Mike Matthews; Nov. 3 – Dr. Matt Told; Dec. 1 – Dr. Kelby Wilson. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
St. Mary’s Health schedule for the Elk City Medical Clinic visits is Peg Gehring on Sept. 20. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Meetings: VFW Post at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8; Elk City Area Alliance on Monday, Sept. 12, at the Forest Service meeting room.
Anniversaries: Kyle and Melissa Maxwell-Schou
Birthdays: Marven Savage, Debbie Rendleman, Annaleigh Cook and Kalub Sherrer
I just learned there have been sightings of grizzly bears in the area. One up Leggett Creek in the past year, one at the top of Whisky Creek just a few days ago. Others have been sighted in various places where there have not been sightings before. Are these ‘planted’/introduced? I talked to Gertrude Maxwell, who had lived here all her life and had a hunting business with her camp up near Anderson Butte, about grizzly bear sightings back in the 1990s. She said in all her years of outfitting and living here she saw only one off in the distance while she was guiding hunters. She said she felt it was “just passing through.” There was a meeting in Grangeville with Fish & Game, Forest Service, and others about 30 years ago (maybe longer) about introducing grizzly bears to this area. My husband and I attended it, and there was quite a crowd. Only the head of an environmental group was in favor of it and at that meeting, we were told by him that if we didn’t like the idea of having grizzlies in our backyard, we could move to Seattle!
