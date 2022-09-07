Elk City News standing

ELK CITY — Quote of the week: “There is scarcely a king (or would-be-king) in a hundred who would not, if he could, follow the example of Pharaoh – get first all the people’s money, then all their lands, and then make them and all their children slaves forever.” – Thomas Jefferson

Another fun time is planned. There will be a Road Rally (aka, amazing race), Saturday, Sept. 17, with an 11 a.m. start time. For late registration, arrive at 10:30 a.m.; the cost is $5 per person. This will be a team event with 10 teams maximum (two-person minimum/six-person maximum). Reserve your spot now by calling Lisa Willhite at 208-859-7471 or contact her on Facebook. Here is how it works: At the ‘start’ each team will receive an envelope with a clue/brain teaser to the next destination. Also included is a list of items for the Scavenger Hunt to collect along the way at multiple destinations, one to each team. All team members will participate in a challenge for additional points. The top three teams with the most points win. There will be a potluck at the final destination; bring a side or dessert, hot dogs and hamburgers are provided.

