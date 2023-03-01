Reading event in Elk City photo

Stephanie Hood reading to ‘pajamaed’ Zander and Oakley Tow during the ‘Reading Under the Stars’ event, held on Feb. 23.

 Contributed photo

ELK CITY — The Elk City General Store will be closed Wednesday, March 15, and Thursday, March 16. They are doing some renovating. They will try to be done by Thursday.

The Elk City Volunteer Fire Department has received some smoke alarms to give to anyone in the community in need of one. If you are one of those, call Jeff Maxwell at 208-842-2380.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments