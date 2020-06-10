ELK CITY -- For those of you who don't live in Elk City but read the column, it snowed Monday morning! I remember back in the late 1970s, it snowed in September. We had a garden at our cabin below the hot springs, but the lettuce survived. Then, again, several years later, it snowed lightly in Grangeville during the Border Days Parade on July 4th.
Dr. Kimberly Wolfrum, the HouseCall Vet, is coming Wednesday the 17th of June, and will stay through the 18th if more appointments needed. Call 208-553-9283 and leave a voicemail or text.
Dr. Ziegler, from St. Mary's, will be at the Elk City Medical Clinic on June 17. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Don't forget, the summer reading program began yesterday. Preschool to eighth grade are welcome to participate. There will be a celebration at the end of the program in August with books, prizes and treats.
Anniversaries: Lee & Heather Enos and Karl & Nancy Phillips.
Birthdays: Justin Anderson, Jessica Jo Perry, Kaidin Slover, Zack Mann, and Keagen Slover
