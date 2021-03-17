ELK CITY — Another tragedy struck Elk City last week. Pray for all family members affected.
The VFW Post and Auxiliary are having their annual St. Patrick Day dinner this Saturday, March 20, starting at 5:30 p.m. They are serving a traditional Irish dinner of corned beef, cabbage, boiled potatoes, honey cooked carrots, Irish soda bread and dessert. Cost is $10 per person. Be sure to wear green!
The Elk City Volunteer Fire Department is seeking new members. Call Chief Jeff Maxwell if you are interested at 208-842-2380.
Elk City Medical Clinic Schedule: Dr. Wilson, from Syringa Hospital, will be here April 1, call 208-983-8690 for an appointment. Dr. Bruner, from St. Mary’s Hospital, is coming on April 14, call for an appointment at 208-962-3267. St. Mary’s Clinic has the covid vaccine available and is currently giving injections to patients that qualify under the current covid guidelines. These injections are by appointment only and you can call the clinic at 208-962-3267 to get scheduled. Thank you so much.
Free U.S. Constitution booklets and Bibles are available at the Elk City Hotel & Gift Shop. Come in and get yours.
Anniversary: Cherita and Bill Munson.
Birthdays: Katie Enos and Ryan Coyne.
