ELK CITY -- Because of the panic about the coronavirus in the “outside” (of Elk City) world, I am sure we, all who live up here, feel pretty isolated and safe. But that doesn’t mean to let our guard down. A vector/carrier can drive up Highway 14 to visit family and friends and not know they are carriers! That doesn’t mean we should panic either. The store is trying its best to get supplies in even though there are shortages everywhere. Folks up here need to be actively participating to produce as favorable an outcome in our community. Stay calm and help each other when needed.
A big black wolf plus wolves howling have been sighted/heard in the Sweeney Hill area. Again, watch your kids and pets. Other elk herds are making their way up here followed by the wolves. We had our Elk City herd number about 75-80 at last count this winter. It will be interesting to see if the invaders (wolves that were never here in the first place) come in numbers. Remember, when hunting season opens, to use gloves and a mask to skin your wolf because they carry a disease that humans can contract. For information on that, stop at the hotel or go to https://idfg.idaho.gov/conservation/wildlife-health/hydatid-disease.
Birthdays: Moly Coyne, Scott Williams, David Bardsley, Sage Stibal, Sue Phillips, and Shawn Mann.
