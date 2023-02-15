Elk City News standing

ELK CITY — Presidents’ Day is Monday, Feb. 20, originally a celebration of George Washington’s birthday, but was changed to Presidents’ Day in 1971.

The Food Bank will be on Tuesday, Feb. 21, as Feb. 20 is a holiday.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments