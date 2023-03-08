ELK CITY — The Elk City Community Center Steering Committee sent out a community survey asking pertinent questions about the need for one, the ideas for use, ideas as to size and what amenities should be included, as well as initial and ongoing costs associated with building and maintaining the structure. You should have received one in the mail or, if you want, there is an online link to it on their blog: https://elkcitycommunitycenter.blogspot.com/. The criterion for submitting the survey is one per household and must be a resident or part-year resident of Elk City.
Don’t forget, community calendars are available. You can pick one up at the Elk City General Store, the Elk City Hotel Gift shop, or the school. They are $10 each, $5 for senior citizens.
