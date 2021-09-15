ELK CITY — Friends of the Elk City Library hosted an end of the summer party for the library’s summer reading program on Tuesday, Aug. 17. Bingo was the name and reading books was the game. With ‘Book Bingo’, the thirteen participants received a Bingo card with titles of books, magazines, movies, etc. to select. Each time the child successfully completed the subject in the square, they could block it out. There were two very close to a blackout Bingo card and everyone had squares covered. The celebration included books, prizes and fudge bars for everyone. Thank you to Aubree Chaffee and the Red River Ranger District, USDA Forest Service for their donation of wonderful prizes for the kids.
The Elk City Community Library changed hours with the start of school. Patrons can now visit the library on Tuesdays, 3:15-5 p.m. Story time at 2:40 p.m. has resumed and everyone is welcome. Children, ages three and younger, are asked to have a lap to sit on during the reading.
Thirty new books, 10 for children, 10 for youth and 10 for adults, graced the shelves from the “Pik-n-Pay” book event at the Beer and Wine Tasting last spring. Attendees selected books from titles offered and paid for them. The books were purchased and those donating the item are identified in the book as the xx. Thank you to all picking out and paying for these new books.
REACH Club, Inc. has started its programs with the start of school in Elk City. Preschool started on Tuesday, Sept. 7 and is four mornings a week, Monday through Thursday, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children should be three years old and potty trained. The REACH before school hours is 7:45 to 8:15 a.m. and after school hours are 3:15 to 5:45 p.m., started on Monday, Sept. 13. Housed within the Elk City Elementary School, all area children are welcome to participate and there is no charge for the programs. If you would like to enroll your child, contact teacher Alyssa Stibal at the school.
