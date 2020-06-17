Plans are progressing for Elk City Days events (unless, of course, there is another shutdown in August). For information please contact Sue Phillips.
This next week holds two dates that are special – June 20th, the first day of summer, and June 21st, Father’s Day! Seems like summer may be delayed for Elk City as the weather looks more like mid-spring rather than early summer. That's what we get for living in the Rockies!
Don't forget the summer reading program began yesterday. Preschool to 8th grade are welcome to participate. There will be a celebration at the end of the program in August with books, prizes and treats.
Birthdays: Jake Chaffee, Ray Newell, Richard Foster, Winslow Cox, Kelsey Whiteman, and Karl Phillips.
