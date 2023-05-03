ELK CITY — This is a reminder that the Beer and Wine Tasting event will be on Friday, May 12, starting at 5 p.m. at the cafe below the Elk City Hotel. There will be samples of wines and beers, awesome hors d’oeuvres, coffee and gourmet desserts, a silent auction and pick-n-pay books; it’s a great evening. This is the only fundraiser of the year to benefit our community library.
They are also seeking donations for the silent auction that takes place at the event. Contact Sue Phillips or drop off items at the Elk City School or library.
Sue shares the following: “REACH Club aluminum can donations news. There is a new site for collecting aluminum cans, behind the ambulance shed, under the roof. Pallets for stacking the bags will be delivered soon. Keep the cans in the same general location. REACH Club is also desperately looking for help with the transport of the cans to Pacific Recycling, Inc. in Lewiston annually during Earth Week. It’s a nasty job as they must be sorted upon delivery. This is a financial boon to REACH Club, and over the years, REACH has received approximately $10,000-plus to help finance its programs. If you would be willing to help, contact Sue Phillips, Adam Geyer, Alyssa Stibal or Heather Kestner. REACH Club appreciates all the community support, and is especially happy to help with the recycling effort.”
St. Mary’s Health will be sending Dr. Bruner on May 16; Dr. Pluskal on June 29.
Syringa’s doctor schedule is as follows: Dr. Told on May 4; Dr. Matthews on June 1; Dr. Wilson on July 6; Dr. Told on Aug. 3; Dr. Matthews on Sept. 7; Dr. Wilson on Oct. 5; Dr. Told on Nov. 2; Dr. Matthews on Dec. 7.
Meetings: Water & Sewer meet today, Wednesday, May 3; Elk City Area Alliance on Monday, May 8, at 7 p.m.; American Legion on Wednesday, May 10.
Anniversary: Steven and Margaret Schultz.
