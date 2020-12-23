ELK CITY — Everyone is invited to celebrate the birth of God’s Son and our Savior, Jesus Christ, at a Christmas Candlelight Service on Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. at the Elk City Baptist Church.
More about our wonderful volunteers: The Elk City Airport is managed by Debbie Taylor. She has to make sure it is kept in operating conditions – i.e., hazard trees cut down, grass mowed, the runway in good condition for planes landing and taking off and much more. The airport is owned by the Elk City Area Alliance.
And, for you new folks in town, the Elk City Area Alliance holds in trust (since we are unincorporated) community properties – the medical clinic, the airport, the Elk City park, and the community hall – for the use and benefit of the community. They have their public meetings on the second Monday of each month (except in summertime when everyone is busy) at 7 p.m. The ECAA is a nonprofit and all those who are members are volunteers and receive no compensation for their services. If you would like to volunteer for any services or become a part of this viable and necessary organization, contact any of the members or call Mike at 208-842-2704.
Have a Merry Christmas, surrounded by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.