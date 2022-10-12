ELK CITY — Quote of the week: “The enumeration in the Constitution of certain rights shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people” – Ninth Article to the Bill of Rights
Karen Crosby wrote, “I would like to thank VFW Elk City Wilderness Post 8311 Auxiliary, most notably members Sharon McKee, Cindy Bagley, Nancy Smart, Sheri Gabari and Sue Phillips. Thank you for your continued support to the VFW Post 8311 Auxiliary and American Legion Auxiliary functions. Sheri and Sue co-coordinated a recent benefit for a local family. Nancy works in the VFW Lounge while providing extraordinary support for auxiliary functions, heading up and coordinating menus for functions, on top of her day-to-day responsibilities. Cindy and Sharon work continuously on auxiliary functions throughout the months, along with other members. Sharon is the VFW auxiliary treasurer and took it upon herself to send out a member email, when the highway cleanup got canceled due to weather, rounding up the troops to come out during a scheduled power outage on another date. Suzanne Carpentier, Debbie Layman, Muriel and Lamar Johnson, John and Cindy Bagley, John and Sharon McKee all showed up to pick up trash along a section of Highway 14. I was away and unaware of the canceled function and appreciated Sharon for taking the initiative to email the members and rally around getting the activity done. Thank you, Sharon! Thank you, Cindy, Nancy, Sheri, Sue, auxiliary members and nonauxiliary members who volunteer your time every month to assist with community benefits, fundraising and auxiliary functions that showcase our Elk City auxiliaries. Your time and efforts are very much appreciated. Thank you, 8311 auxiliary president.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.